Oct 23 Flagstar Bancorp said it swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as loan sale income rose 57 percent and mortgage originations increased 16 percent.

The Troy, Michigan-based lender posted net income of $79.7 million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $14.2 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Provisions for loan losses rose 6.3 percent to $305 million.

The company reported a gain of $334.4 million on loan sale income, up from $212.7 million a year earlier.

Flagstar, which is one of the first lenders to go to trial over claims that it misrepresented loans pooled into mortgage-backed offerings, said originated mortgage loans in the quarter went up to $14.5 billion, from $12.5 billion a year earlier.

The midwestern regional bank was sued in 2011 by bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd, which had guaranteed $900 million of securities and was on the hook to pay investors when the investment plummeted in value in the housing market meltdown.