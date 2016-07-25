(Michael W. Flamm is professor of history at Ohio Wesleyan
By Michael W. Flamm
July 25 Republican presidential nominee Donald
J. Trump is the self-proclaimed master of the "art of the deal."
But if he wants to increase his likelihood of winning in
November, he needs to persuade Roger Ailes, the ousted chairman
of Fox News, to run his campaign.
Whether the 76-year-old conservative kingmaker would accept
Trump's offer is an open question. But if he did, Ailes could
return to his roots as a Republican strategist and operative,
thumb his nose at former Fox employees who hastened his exit
(including anchor Megyn Kelly) and perhaps achieve a last hurrah
in a storied career.
For Trump, the candidate of law and order, the benefits are
also obvious. No one knows better than Ailes how to energize and
mobilize conservative voters. He was the mastermind behind
Richard M. Nixon's innovative 1968 television campaign, which
was also based on law and order. So Ailes could help Trump fully
exploit the issue and perhaps ride it into the White House.
Ailes was a television producer when he first met Nixon, who
appeared as a guest on the "The Mike Douglas Show." The two
jousted over the importance of television in politics. But the
one-time advertising executive later joined the former
vice-president's campaign and created a devastating series of
political commercials.
The vivid and lurid ads brilliantly evoked the fear and
anxiety then felt by middle-class, middle-aged white voters in
Middle America, a constituency Trump views as his own path to
power. They were, as Nixon memorably described them, the "silent
majority," a phrase Trump recently appropriated.
For these voters, Ailes carefully created and showcased the
image of a "New Nixon" who was calm, cool and collected. Yet, he
was also tough enough to confront the crisis of authority and
security in America in 1968, where violent crime had jumped by
50 percent since 1964.
"Order" was the title of one of Ailes' most effective
campaign commercials. The path-breaking ad featured a
photomontage of police and protesters, dissonant music, jump
cuts and a voice-over from Nixon himself, who repeated a popular
line from his GOP convention speech: "Let us recognize that the
first civil right of every American is to be free from domestic
violence."
The ad resonated across the nation because television had
brought images of anti-war demonstrations and urban riots into
America's living rooms. For many in the silent majority, the
country seemed on the brink of widespread chaos and anarchy.
Fear of crime was rampant, and protests on college campuses were
commonplace. Riots erupted in more than 100 cities after the
assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The murder of Democratic
presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy further damaged popular
faith in peaceful progress. Violence tore through the Democratic
National Convention in Chicago, inside and outside the
convention hall.
Then, as now, American society was changing. During that
era, the sexual revolution and the drug culture were spreading.
The women's movement was growing. And the hippie phenomenon was
emerging. For moral traditionalists, it was the perfect storm.
In that troubled climate, law and order was the perfect
slogan for conservatives. Amorphous and abstract, it served as
a Rorschach test for anxious voters who could project onto it
whatever concern was foremost in their minds at the moment.
In 1968, law and order was the decisive factor in Nixon's
narrow victory over Democrat Hubert Humphrey. The issue was far
more immediate and visceral to most Americans than the distant
Vietnam War. As Humphrey's pollster privately confided, " is
soft in the area of law and order, and this softness is hurting
him more than anything else."
Of course, 2016 is not 1968 - at least not yet. There is
little data to support a widespread and acute fear of crime,
despite a series of mass shootings. Urban unrest is far from the
upheavals of the 1960s. The United States is not waging a war on
the scale of its effort in Vietnam.
But conditions are ripe and the "fear factor" looms large in
American politics. The shootings of police officers in Dallas,
Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have put law enforcement on
high alert. In red states, the culture wars over transgender
bathrooms and gay marriage continue to rage. And after mass
killings at a San Bernardino, California, office party and an
Orlando, Florida, nightclub, the wild card is the real
possibility that international terrorism might lead to even more
domestic violence in coming months.
If that is the hand dealt to Trump, who better to help him
play it than Ailes?
