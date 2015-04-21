(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Douwe Miedema and Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON, April 21 A high-frequency trader in
the United Kingdom has been criminally charged with manipulating
the futures market and helping spark the infamous May 2010
"flash crash," the Justice Department said.
Navinder Singh Sarao, 37, of Hounslow, United Kingdom, was
arrested on Tuesday in the United Kingdom on charges of wire
fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also filed parallel
civil charges against Sarao on Tuesday, calling him a "very
significant player in the market."
The Justice Department said it plans to request that he be
extradited to the U.S.
Tuesday marks the first time that U.S. regulators have ever
alleged that market manipulation played a role in the flash
crash, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more
than 700 points before sharply rebounding.
The CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission later
published a report which traced the flash crash back to a
computer-driven trade by a mutual fund which chose to sell a
large number of E-mini S&P 500 futures contracts.
Reuters later identified the trader as Waddell & Reed
Financial.
The DOJ said Tuesday that Sarao used an automated trading
program to execute his scheme, which the department described as
"dynamic layering."
That strategy involved placing multiple, simultaneous large
volume sell orders at different price points to create the
appearance of substantial supply.
He then modified the orders frequently to keep them close to
the market price, and canceled them without executing them.
Then, when the prices fell, he would sell futures contracts and
buy them back at the lower price.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Douwe Miedema; writing by
Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)