(Adds detail on whistleblower, CME no comment, new trader
quote, London detail)
By Douwe Miedema and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 21 A high-frequency trader was
arrested in London over his alleged role in the May 2010 "flash
crash" that briefly wiped out nearly $1 trillion in market
value, the first time authorities have blamed manipulation for
the turbulence.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had
criminally charged Navinder Singh Sarao, 36, of London, with
wire fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation.
Sarao allegedly used an automated program to generate large
sell orders that pushed down prices. He then canceled those
trades and bought the contracts at the lower prices to benefit
when the market recovered, authorities said.
"His conduct was at least significantly responsible for the
order imbalance that in turn was one of the conditions that led
to the flash crash," said Aitan Goelman, head of enforcement at
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which filed parallel
civil charges against Sarao on Tuesday.
The case marks the first time U.S. regulators have alleged
that market manipulation played a role in the flash crash, in
which the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000
points before recovering somewhat toward the end of trading.
Prosecutors said the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's
self-regulatory staffers caught wind of some of Sarao's
suspicious trades as early as 2009. He reaped some $40 million
between 2010 and 2014 trading the futures contracts known as
"E-minis," according to the DOJ complaint.
An October 2010 report by the CFTC and Securities and
Exchange Commission found that one of the contributing factors
in the flash crash was a computer-driven trade by a mutual fund
which chose to sell a large number of E-mini S&P 500
futures contracts. It did not mention market manipulation.
Reuters had earlier identified the trader as Waddell & Reed
Financial Inc. Goelman said he would not comment on the
role that other institutions played in the crash.
'KISS MY ASS'
The arrest is likely to renew scrutiny of high-frequency and
automated trading, widespread practices that have been
controversial ever since the flash crash and especially after
Michael Lewis's 2014 bestseller "Flash Boys" said that equity
markets were rigged.
The case was set in motion by a whistleblower who had
provided the CFTC with analysis on the trades, said Shayne
Stevenson, a lawyer at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, who
represented the whistleblower.
"That CFTC and DOJ teamed up to combat market manipulation
... and to arrest him for this conduct, sends a strong deterrent
signal," Stevenson said.
Sarao, who allegedly set up one firm called Nav Sarao
Milking Markets Ltd, made use of tactics deployed in the past by
high-frequency traders such as "layering" and "spoofing," under
which traders place orders that they cancel before they are
executed to create the false impression of demand.
The exchange contacted him in March 2009 and again the day
of the flash crash to make sure he was placing orders "in good
faith." It was not clear whether it linked Sarao to the flash
crash at that time. The CME declined to comment.
But according to the complaint, Sarao later that month sent
off an email to his futures brokerage, saying he had called the
CME and "told em to kiss my ass."
The downward spiral on the day of the flash crash started in
the E-mini S&P 500 futures contracts, which are traded on
the CME, and the contagion quickly spread into the equities
market, wreaking havoc.
'HECK OF A STRETCH'
The event has prompted U.S. regulators to adopt safeguards
to prevent such drastic market drops.
The CFTC said Tuesday that Sarao's alleged manipulation
continued at least through early April of this year.
Manipulation cases are notoriously hard to prove, and can often
take years to come to fruition.
Traders on Tuesday were skeptical that Sarao could have
triggered the flash crash on his own. One said that spoofing was
a tactic employed routinely on the market, not just on the day
of the flash crash.
"It just feels like a heck of a stretch to me. It looks
unfortunately more to me like a Witch Hunt where people are
trying to get a name associated to a problem so everybody can
say the case was solved," this trader said, speaking on the
condition of anonymity.
U.S. regulators estimated that Sarao reaped $879,018 in net
profits from his trading on the day of the flash crash alone.
The Justice Department said it plans to request that he be
extradited to the U.S.
At the modest house on the outskirts of west London where
both Sarao and his trading firm were listed in the Justice
Department complaint as being registered, there was no answer
when a Reuters reporter sought comment on the story.
British police said he will appear at a London court on
Wednesday.
Sarao used automated trading programs to execute his scheme,
the two regulators said, describing in detail how he sent
massive sell orders into the market that he knew stood little
chance of ever being taken up.
In doing so, he created the impression of massive interest
to sell the contract, causing prices to drop. He would then buy
contracts to benefit when the market recovered.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Sarah N. Lynch and Douwe
Miedema, additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco,
Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash in New York, and Alistair Smout
in London.; Editing by Christian Plumb)