LONDON, April 22 The small suburban house in the
flight path of London's Heathrow airport gave no clue to
neighbours that it was headquarters of a man accused of earning
millions through fraud, and helping cause a trillion dollar
"flash crash" on U.S. stock markets.
Navinder Singh Sarao is fighting extradition from Britain to
face accusations he gamed the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
largest U.S. futures market, using custom-made software that
contributed to the brief May, 2010 crash.
His company is registered at his parents' home, a modest
white pebble-dash semi-detached house in Hounslow, a working
class neighbourhood on London's western outskirts, where
neighbours said he never showed signs of wealth.
The May 6, 2010 "Flash Crash" saw the U.S. Dow Jones
Industrial Average lose around 9 percent of its value within
minutes before swiftly partially recovering. The sudden lurch,
accelerated by automatic computer trading, produced one of the
biggest swings in U.S. stock market history, temporarily
obliterating nearly $1 trillion in wealth.
U.S. authorities have charged Sarao, 36, with wire fraud,
commodities fraud and manipulation.
Sarao told a London court he did not consent to extradition.
His lawyer Joel Smith said: "This has come as a bolt from the
blue for Mr Sarao".
The court set his bail on Wednesday at 5.05 million pounds,
saying that was appropriate given the sums involved in the U.S.
criminal complaint, and noting it was likely to dwarf the equity
in the plain family home.
"Twenty-six million (pounds) has been mentioned," district
judge Quentin Purdy said. "That could buy something even more
lush than in Hounslow."
The unfolding drama has stunned Sarao's neighbours who said
he never drove a car or wore fancy clothes. His parents and his
brother's family, who live on the same street, are regular
attendees at their local Sikh temple.
"I'm very shocked," said H.S. Johal, who lives next door to
the Sarao family. "His parents are such nice people. What kids
do these days, you just don't know."
"I've never seen any flash cars here. If they had money,
they would have a BMW or Mercedes, not this," said Johal,
gesturing towards a small green Vauxhall Corsa hatchback parked
outside the Sarao house.
U.S. authorities say Sarao made $40 million between 2010 and
2014, and around the time of the Flash Crash in 2010 took steps
to protect his wealth, opening a company called Nav Sarao
Milking Markets in the Caribbean island of Nevis.
Another company, the International Guarantee Corporation,
was opened in Anguilla in 2012 for "tax planning", the U.S
authorities say, citing one of Sarao's "wealth management
assistants."
For the year that ended in April 2011, the company at the
centre of the allegations - Nav Sarao Futures Limited, founded
in 2006 - had 21.5 million pounds held in a discretionary trust,
established for the benefit of the families of company officers
and employees, according to accounts filed in Britain.
Members of Sarao's family could not be reached for comment.
Sarao was the only director listed for Nav Sarao Futures
according to the most recent company filing. Gurmatpal Dusanjh
was listed as its company secretary. A man living at a London
address for Dusanjh told Reuters Dusanjh had moved to Dubai. It
was not possible to contact him.
Another man, Miles Stewart MacKinnon, was listed as having
served for four months as a director before resigning in October
2010. Mackinnon did not respond to an email and could not be
reached by phone.
A SIMPLER TIME
Sarao was described as a fun guy, outgoing and talkative by
other members of the tight knit South Asian community with whom
he joined in games like soccer, badminton and 40/40, a kind of
tag, as a youth on Hounslow's streets.
"He was quite sweet - a chirpy chap. He was the youngest out
of the lot, and he was the loudest of the lot. He was more
engaged with people," said Anil Puri.
"It was great in them days, no computers, children's
programmes 4:00 til 6:00, Dallas on Wednesday ... In them days
you left the doors unlocked, and the streets were the life."
The U.S. Department of Justice says that from 2009 until
March 2014 Sarao manipulated the market for E-Minis, a type of
futures contract, by using a computer programme to generate
large sell orders that pushed down their prices.
He would cancel his own sell orders in fractions of a second
and then buy the contracts at the lower prices, to benefit when
the market recovered, the U.S. criminal complaint says.
According to the complaint, Sarao described himself as, "an
old school point and click prop trader" in May 2014 in response
to a questionnaire sent by the British Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), which assisted the U.S. investigation.
Sarao also traded futures on Eurex, a German derivatives
exchange. Eurex emailed Sarao's futures brokerage in July 2010
to ask Sarao about his entry and deletion of orders, including
whether his orders were entered and deleted automatically or
manually.
In response, according to the complaint, Sarao emailed, "I
DO NOT use ANY computer program that minimises or reduces the
chan e of my trades being filled, unlike every other big
trader on the exchange."
Eurex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The "flash crash" was triggered by a big move in the futures
market for U.S. shares, which caused traders' automated software
to sell.
The Department of Justice says Sarao contributed to that
move by modifying 20 million lots on the E-Mini market, while
the rest of the market combined modified fewer than 19 million.
He made $879,018 from trading E-Minis that day, the complaint
says.
