LONDON, April 22 Credit Suisse UK
entered into a security agreement with Nav Sarao Futures in 2010
that was a standard banking arrangement and not a mortgage, a
Credit Suisse spokesman said on Wednesday.
Nav Sarao is accused of earning millions through fraud and
helping cause a trillion dollar "flash crash" on U.S. stock
markets.
"A charge was created and registered in May 2010 in favour
of CSUK which related to a Security Agreement," the Credit
Suisse spokesman said, citing regulatory filings in emailed
comments to Reuters. "This is a standard banking arrangement."
"CSUK has not entered into any mortgage arrangement with Nav
Sarao," the spokesman said, adding that Nav Sarao is not a
client of Credit Suisse in Britain.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent Writing by Francesco Canepa;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)