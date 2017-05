LONDON Oct 14 A London-based trader accused of contributing to the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash" by placing bogus orders to spoof the market has lost a legal appeal in Britain and will now be extradited to the United States.

Navinder Sarao, who traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) from his parents' home, will be sent to the U.S. within 28 days. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)