LONDON Oct 22 The U.S. request to extradite
London-based trader Navinder Sarao, accused of helping to spark
the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash", is "false and misleading"
because it misrepresented the way markets work, his lawyer said
on Thursday.
Sarao is wanted by U.S. authorities after being charged with
22 criminal counts including wire fraud, commodities fraud,
commodity price manipulation and attempted price manipulation.
The 36-year-old, who lives and worked at his parents' modest
home near London's Heathrow airport, is accused of using an
automated trading programme to "spoof" markets by generating
large sell orders that pushed down prices.
He then cancelled those trades and bought contracts at lower
prices, prosecutors say. The flash crash saw the Dow Jones
Industrial Average briefly plunge more than 1,000 points,
temporarily wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value.
Sarao's team are looking to block extradition on the grounds
that the U.S. charges would not be offences under English law,
and if they are, that he should be tried in Britain.
At a hearing on Thursday to consider whether a U.S. trading
expert could give evidence when the case is decided next year,
Sarao's lawyer James Lewis said his testimony was needed to
debunk the U.S. extradition request because it demonstrated
there was nothing unusual in traders cancelling orders.
"Americans had to create the crime of spoofing," Lewis told
London's Westminster Magistrates' court, citing a report by
Professor Lawrence Harris from the Marshall School of Business
at the University of Southern California.
"The (U.S. extradition) request is false and misleading," he
added. "It's simply not the reality of what happens in any
market. It's arrant nonsense."
Mark Summers, representing the U.S. authorities, said they
were not suggesting cancelling trades was in itself wrong, but
that Sarao had never planned to execute the orders he had
posted.
"His intention was to manipulate the market process by
creating a false impression of liquidity. It was bogus from the
outset," Summers said, adding the United States disputed the
report by Professor Harris, a former Chief Economist at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Harris had also given a differing views on the issue on
other occasions, Summers told the court.
District Judge Quentin Purdy indicated he would allow some
of Harris's report to be considered at the full extradition
hearing next February, but agreed to a further hearing on Dec.
18 to allow a detailed U.S. response to be taken into account.
