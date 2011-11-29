Nov 29 HTC Corp (2498.TW), the world's No. 5 smartphone maker, does not infringe patented technology owned by FlashPoint Technology in making its smartphones with digital cameras, the International Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

An ITC judge said in July that HTC did not infringe the FlashPoint technology. The full commission upheld that decision.

The ITC said it terminated the investigation.

The case is at the International Trade Commission and is No. 337-726. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)