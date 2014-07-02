July 2 flatex Holding AG : * Says it places all treasury shares * Says proceeds of almost EUR6 million * Says new capital to be used to implement the planned expanded strategy * Says due to the start-up losses in connection with the set-up of AKTIONAERSBANK, in 2014 it still expects slightly negative EBIT, but from 2015 on EBIT should take significant turn into positive territory again * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage