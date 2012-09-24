Sept 24 Ireland's FleetMatics Group Ltd said it
expects to sell 7.7 million shares for between $15 and $17 each
in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.
The company, which offers GPS fleet tracking software to
small and medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial
vehicles, will be selling 6.2 million ordinary shares while the
selling shareholders will offer the rest.
At the mid-point of the expected price range, the IPO will
raise $123.2 million. Fleetmatics expects to receive $88.5
million, after deducting underwriting commissions and offering
expenses.
The company said its ordinary shares have been approved for
listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FLTX."
The company had earlier intended to be listed under the symbol
"FM."
Proceeds raised will be used to pay down debt, funding
marketing activities and for working capital purposes, the
company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, RBC Capital, Stifel
Nicolaus and William Blair are the underwriters for the
offering.