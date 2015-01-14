(Repeats story first published late on Wednesday; no change to
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Jan 14 Singapore sovereign wealth fund
GIC and Australian private equity firm Ironbridge
Capital are planning an initial public offering of FleetPartners
Ltd in a deal that would value the car leasing company at about
$615 million, a source said.
The IPO was expected as early as April, the person, who had
direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Wednesday.
It was not clear yet how much of the company was up for sale
but the source said between 50 and 80 percent is likely to be on
the block. He did not want to be named as the transaction was
confidential.
"We are still trying to determine the size of the IPO, we
don't know yet how much of the stake would be sold down. It's a
very broad range at the moment," the executive said by phone.
Ironbridge and FleetPartners could not be immediately
reached for comment while a GIC spokeswoman declined to comment.
Credit Suisse is handling the share sale of FleetPartners,
which manages over 50,000 vehicles across Australia and New
Zealand.
Car leasing is a competitive industry in Australia, with
more than 50 players operating in the segment. FleetPartners'
listed peer Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd trades at 10.4
times earnings and has a return on equity of over 26 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Analysts say the sector is ripe for consolidation with the
top five players controlling 56 percent of the market and more
than 50 players accounting for the remainder.
GIC and Ironbridge Capital led a consortium which bought
FleetPartners in September 2008. It was formerly the fleet
leasing division of ANZ Banking Group Ltd.
($1 = 1.2229 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)