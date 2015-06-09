(Anne Taylor Fleming was a longtime commentator for "The
NewsHour with Jim Lehrer." She is the author of two novels and
one nonfiction book, "Motherhood Deferred: A Woman's Journey."
The opinions expressed here are her own.)
By Anne Taylor Flemine
June 9 The first take was - wow! What a coup.
What courage. What a pose. Ladies and gentlemen and everyone
along the sexual spectrum, here she is: Caitlyn Jenner, the
former Olympic champion making the transition from a Wheaties
box to Vargas-girl cheesecake on the cover of the new "Vanity
Fair."
Imagining her long exile in the wrong skin, the wrong body,
I was thrilled for her - and all who will take heart in her leap
- but also disturbed at the predictably alluring female attire
and flowing locks.
For all the steps forward taken by Caitlyn - soon to be
known as Cait, after her reality series gets up and running -
there was the troubling sense she also was falling into
seductive feminine stereotypes. Having satisfied the notions of
heroic masculinity as an Olympic champ, she is now fulfilling
the ultimate stereotypes of femininity. A swing right across the
gender spectrum from one extreme ideal to the other.
That left a rueful taste at a moment when so many of us are
cheering on our new Cait. Forget that other Kate, the Brit
princess. We've got the bold new version. Too bad she succumbed
to such a predictable female presentation, what "Los Angeles
Times" art critic Christopher Knight called "a pedestrian
celebrity pastiche of rather tired visual clichés."
I suppose it was too hard to resist: the lure of the glam
queen look. Having made the incredibly courageous journey out of
one sex and into the other, perhaps you just had to go
full-tilt, cleavage-baring pin-up, your new breasts on proud
display. Certainly the culture has been retro-rife with such
imagery, personified and magnified umpteen times by Caitlyn's
own brood, the Kardashians, with their barely there dresses and
their booties, real or enhanced.
Watching the then-Bruce on their reality show over the past
stretch of years, run all over by the bodacious and dramatic
females around him, was to empathize with a man who often seemed
overwhelmed by the estrogenic spectacle around him. No doubt
also overwhelmed by the secret he felt forced to keep for so
long.
At the same time, these women - his wife, two daughters and
three step-daughters - have offered him the most available
up-close and daily example of what it looks like to be or act
female. They are the apotheosis of commercially viable glamour.
Sometimes their act seems self-amused, cheeky, as if they are
taking the cliché of feminine allure and revving it to the
exhibitionistic max. Not to mention giggling all the way to the
bank.
Caitlyn has been in their company for decades. And she
clearly loves them, and they her, one of the truly touching
notes of this transitioning narrative. She seems, in her debut,
to be following their lead.
That's the concern. "Transgender people expose the fallacy
of the natural dichotomy of masculine/feminine," says Caroline
Heldman, political science professor at Occidental College in
Los Angeles. "Caitlyn's transformation makes me so happy on one
level, but on another level, it reifies socially constructed and
damaging gender roles."
Heldman has thought and written a lot about those gender
roles - especially when it comes to young women. She says they
are being bombarded by hyper-sexualized and stereotypical images
every day that help keep them off-balance and insecure, filling
them with a body preoccupation - thighs too fat, breasts too
small, behind not ample enough. That is leading not only to
record numbers of eating disorders but also to stunted ambition
as they become preoccupied with appearance over achievement.
Young women worry too much about the externals rather than
the internals. They try to satisfy not only the beauty ideals
but also the dictates of idealized feminine behavior: Don't be
tough, keep your voice down. Like Kim K, who has a notably
cooing voice despite her clear drive for success. We have come a
long way baby, to end up back here.
Every time you open a fashion or celebrity magazine or watch
the nightly entertainment shows, you are treated to endless
pictures of preening, posing females. Body, body, body. When the
other Kate steps out, the first thing the headline screams is:
body after baby, admiring her ability to shed those post-partum
pounds in a nanosecond.
That focus always makes me crazy, as if a new mother has to,
as quickly as possible, de-maternalize herself and reconfirm her
status as sex object.
Even older women in their 60s and 70s are now fair game.
They are expected to meet the same beauty requirements, the same
dictates of culturally sanctioned femininity. And the
marketplace is ever eager to exploit and profit from them.
Which brings us back to Caitlyn, who is, after all, 65. I am
not suggesting she should look like Mrs. Doubtfire. I am just a
bit saddened by the capitulation to norms. Maybe it's not fair
to ask her to be a dual role model, as it were - an example for
the transgender community and also for women. Maybe that's a
whoppingly tall order.
There was one thing I did like in that cover shot. There was
a sweetness in her eyes, a shyness. This wasn't a brassy femme
fatale. This was no Kim Kardashian. Not yet, anyway.
For all the requisite feminine iconography - the cascading
hair, the silk bustier, the soft makeup - there was almost a
tentativeness that makes me think (or certainly hope) that in
the next photos we see of Caitlyn, she won't be in a bikini or a
see-through dress.
(Anne Taylor Fleming)