WELLINGTON, June 18 New Zealand's Fletcher
Building Ltd on Monday said it was on track to meet its
full-year earnings forecast even as Australasia's largest
construction products firm announced its chief executive officer
would step down later this year.
Speaking to reporters, Fletcher Building Chairman Ralph
Waters said he expected the company would meeting its profit
outlook of NZ$310-NZ$340 million for the year ending June 30.
"If (the guidance) is anything other than what we've
indicated, you would have heard about it," Waters told a media
briefing.
"I know people are wondering when we will join others in
issuing a downgrade but we haven't because we haven't needed
to."
Fletcher said that chief executive Jonathan Ling would
retire from the company on Sept. 30, making way for incoming
Mark Adamson.
Fletcher Building has been struggling from a downturn in the
Australian and New Zealand housing sectors.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)