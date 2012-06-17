WELLINGTON, June 18 New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd on Monday said it was on track to meet its full-year earnings forecast even as Australasia's largest construction products firm announced its chief executive officer would step down later this year.

Speaking to reporters, Fletcher Building Chairman Ralph Waters said he expected the company would meeting its profit outlook of NZ$310-NZ$340 million for the year ending June 30.

"If (the guidance) is anything other than what we've indicated, you would have heard about it," Waters told a media briefing.

"I know people are wondering when we will join others in issuing a downgrade but we haven't because we haven't needed to."

Fletcher said that chief executive Jonathan Ling would retire from the company on Sept. 30, making way for incoming Mark Adamson.

Fletcher Building has been struggling from a downturn in the Australian and New Zealand housing sectors.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)