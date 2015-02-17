WELLINGTON Feb 18 New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd, Australasia's biggest building products company, reported a 26 percent fall in first half profit on Wednesday on restructuring costs, as it did well in its home markets but had mixed results elsewhere.

Net profit at the company, which makes building products, formica and laminates, roof tiles, insulation, as well having a large construction operation, fell to NZ$114 million ($86.04 million) in the six months to Dec. 31 compared with NZ$154 million a year ago.

Fletcher Building declared an unchanged interim dividend of 18 cents per share. ($1 = 1.3250 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Alison Williams)