* H2 profits before one-offs NZ$158 mln -Reuters calculation
* Crane earnings support, sluggish AU/NZ markets weigh
* FY profits fall 35 pct, in line with company guidance
* Outlook uncertain, needs home markets recovery
WELLINGTON, Aug 22 New Zealand's Fletcher
Building Ltd on Wednesday posted better-than-expected
profits for the second half, but said it needed a marked
improvement in Australian and New Zealand housing markets to
lift future earnings.
Net profit before one-offs at the biggest building products
firm in Australasia was NZ$158 million, according to Reuters
calculations, down from NZ$193 million the year before.
Despite the fall, second-half profits were slightly higher
than expectations for NZ$154 million, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Net profit for the year to June 30 fell 35 percent to NZ$185
million ($150.3 million) from NZ$283 million a year earlier.
Profit before one-off and unusual items was NZ$317 million
from NZ$359 million a year ago, slightly higher than market
expectations for NZ$313 million, and in line with a guidance
range of NZ$310 million-NZ$340 million reconfirmed by the
company in June.
"Weak building activity in New Zealand coupled with a marked
slowdown in residential and commercial construction in Australia
have resulted in lower earnings being achieved," outgoing Chief
Executive Officer Jonathan Ling said in a statement.
He said ongoing disruption to rebuilding efforts in the
Canterbury region, devastated by an earthquake in 2011, along
with a slowdown in construction in Australia negatively impacted
its businesses throughout the year.
Shares in Fletcher Building, which declared an unchanged
dividend of 17 cents a share, fell 3.6 percent to NZ$6.42 in
early trade.
HOME MARKET RECOVERY NEEDED
The company gave no detailed guidance on future earnings but
said markets were uncertain and volatile, with expectations of
flat or subdued trading in the United States and Europe, but
growth in Asia.
"A significant increase in earnings from the current level
would require a marked improvement in residential and commercial
construction levels, particularly in New Zealand and Australia,"
Ling said.
Easing the blow from weak Australian and New Zealand markets
was a rise in earnings in Fletcher's concrete division, along
with an increased contribution from Crane, an Australian
plumbing supplies company acquired in 2011.
The company booked one-off charges for the year of NZ$132
million, including a NZ$74 million fall in the value of its
insulation business in Australia, although Fletcher said it
would keep the business.
It also took NZ$58 million of restructuring costs for its
Laminex business and the closure of its Formica plant in Spain.
Fletcher Building has struggled in 2012 from weakness in the
home building markets of New Zealand and Australia. While the
New Zealand market has started to show signs of improvement in
past months, Fletcher said Australia continues to struggle.
The company is spearheading reconstruction projects in the
Canterbury region, and has said that reconstruction will begin
in earnest in 2013.
($1=NZ$1.23)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by M.D. Golan)