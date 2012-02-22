* Fletcher cuts outlook to NZ$310 mln-340 mln
* Earnings hit by weak construction sectors
* Cuts 2011/12 profit outlook
* Eyes NZ$40-50 mln charge to restructure Laminex
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Fletcher Building Ltd
, New Zealand's largest listed company, reported a 13
percent fall in half-year profit after a steep decline in new
home building activity in New Zealand and Australia and
slow-footed U.S. and European activity.
Fletcher Building, Australasia's largest building products
maker, also cut its outlook on Wednesday due to sluggish
construction activity and costs in restructuring its ailing
laminates division.
Profits in the six months to December were lower than
expected, with Fletcher Building saying the first half had been
tougher than anticipated.
It said it now expected full-year profit to fall to between
NZ$310 million and NZ$340 million, against its guidance last
November of around NZ$359 million.
"The guidance assumes very modest increases in new
housing construction in New Zealand, no improvement in
Australian residential building activity," Chief Executive
Jonathan Ling said in a statement.
Ling told reporters he expected to see growth in Asian and
North American divisions in the second half of the year, while
conditions would remain difficult in Europe.
The company's net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was
NZ$144 million ($120.51 million), compared with NZ$166 million
the previous year.
The business has struggled due to low volumes and margin
deterioration, along with a strong currency, and underwent a
round of restructuring in 2009.
Shares in Fletcher Building, which has interests in steel,
concrete, panel products, laminates, and insulation and
aluminium products, fell roughly 3.5 percent to as low as
NZ$6.34 following the results, their lowest in nearly a month.
It was last trading at NZ$6.44, down 3 percent.
Fletcher declared an interim dividend of 17 cents per share,
compared with 16 cents last year.
The company warned last November a construction slowdown had
eaten into first-half earnings and it expected a six-month
profit of around NZ$150 million.
"In some ways it was expected that they would have to
downgrade their forecasts again," said Paul Harrison, portfolio
manager at BT Funds Management. "The big question is whether
this is the last downgrade we're going to see."
He said added that, while its concrete division rose in the
first half, Fletcher's distribution and laminates and panels had
suffered. Harrison said they could remain sluggish for the rest
of the year due to lower demand.
"The biggest risk is a lack of recovery in those fields,
which would mean they wouldn't be able to get to that forecast,"
Harrison said.
LAMINEX RESTRUCTURING
Ling said Fletcher would continue to restructure Laminex,
the world's largest laminates producer, which would incur a
NZ$40 million-50 million charge for the full year.
Fletcher Building dominates the New Zealand building
products market and competes in Australia with companies such as
Boral Ltd. and CSR Ltd.
Ling said he expected building conditions in New Zealand to
remain challenging, while anticipating that a "modest" uplift in
housing consents in the first half that would lift activity in
the second half, albeit from a low base.
The company forecasts a gradual lift in reconstruction
activity to New Zealand's Canterbury region, which was
devastated by a major earthquake a year ago.
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the area in December
had further set back reconstruction activity.
Fletcher will also review its insulation businesses in New
Zealand and Australia, Ling said, after the abrupt end to an
Australian insulation subsidy scheme and a strong currency had
"disastrous" effects on the domestic manufacturing business.
He said the review may result in additional costs to improve
performance in the businesses.