WELLINGTON Nov 16 New Zealand's largest listed company, Fletcher Building Ltd, reaffirmed on Wednesday its forecast of lower profits in the first half because of weak construction activity.

The company said it expected first half year profit to fall 10 percent to around NZ$150 million ($116 million) while it expected full year profit to be flat around NZ$359 million.

Fletcher also warned that it may revise down its profit forecast again should construction volumes decline further.

It last traded up 0.5 percent at NZ$6.43 early on Wednesday, while the broader market was softer.

($1=NZ$1.29) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)