WELLINGTON May 3 New Zealand's Fletcher
Building Ltd, Australasia's biggest building products
firm, said on Thursday that it expected to take a further charge
over the restructuring of its struggling Laminex operation.
The company said it expected to book a charge of between
NZ$40 million to NZ$50 million ($32.5 million to $40.7 million)
charge in the second half of this fiscal year which would be
reported as a one-off unusual item.
The report was made in a presentation to an investor
seminar.
The company repeated that it was still expecting a full year
result before abnormals of NZ$310-NZ$340 million ($251-$275
million) for the year ending June 30, down from NZ$359 million a
year ago.
It said there were signs of improved activity in the core
New Zealand building market but Australia remained soft and the
outlook in the United States and Europe was mixed.
Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$6.53.
($1 = 1.23 New Zealand dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)