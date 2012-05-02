WELLINGTON May 3 New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd, Australasia's biggest building products firm, said on Thursday that it expected to take a further charge over the restructuring of its struggling Laminex operation.

The company said it expected to book a charge of between NZ$40 million to NZ$50 million ($32.5 million to $40.7 million) charge in the second half of this fiscal year which would be reported as a one-off unusual item.

The report was made in a presentation to an investor seminar.

The company repeated that it was still expecting a full year result before abnormals of NZ$310-NZ$340 million ($251-$275 million) for the year ending June 30, down from NZ$359 million a year ago.

It said there were signs of improved activity in the core New Zealand building market but Australia remained soft and the outlook in the United States and Europe was mixed.

Shares in the company closed on Wednesday at NZ$6.53.

($1 = 1.23 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)