Feb 16 Flexion Therapeutics Inc on Tuesday said its lead drug met the main goal of reducing pain in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis knee pain in a late-stage study.

Osteoarthritis is a form of degenerative arthritis, which affects 27 million Americans, is caused by the progressive breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage in one or more joints. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)