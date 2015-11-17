BRIEF-WPCS International files for secondary offering of up to 1.8 mln shares
* Files for secondary offering of up to 1.8 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qKPHp7) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Flexjet said it ordered 20 of Aerion Corp's AS2 supersonic business jets, which will make the private jet travel firm the first to offer publically available supersonic transport since the Concorde was grounded in 2003.
AS2, a three-engine jet that can carry eight to 12 passengers, is being developed by Aerion in collaboration with Airbus Group. It is expected to make its maiden flight in 2021 and enter service in 2023.
Flexjet, owned by Directional Aviation Capital, allows customers to buy a 'share' in a plane rather than purchasing one outright. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 8 The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.