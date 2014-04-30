April 30 - Contract electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand from its game console and smartphone customers.

The Singapore-based company reported net income of $42.98 million, or 7 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $49.32 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $6.72 billion from $5.3 billion, a year earlier.

The company makes Microsoft Corp's Xbox gaming console, IBM servers and smartphones for Google Inc . (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)