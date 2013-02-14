* Flextronics upgrades design and production facility
* Aims to cut time to market
* Local manufacturers seen as asset for startups
* Reflects trend of 'reshoring' manufacturing ops to U.S.
By Noel Randewich
MILPITAS, Calif., Feb 14 Moving ideas from
sketches on napkins to factory floors is often the toughest
stage for a startup entrepreneur. Flextronics International Ltd
thinks it can help with that.
The contract manufacturer, which produces the Xbox game
console for Microsoft Corp and smartphones for Google
Inc, as well as networking equipment and other
electronics gear, has upgraded its campus in Milpitas,
California, with equipment aimed at creating product prototypes
for customers in a hurry.
China has become the world's factory floor over the past
decade as incentives, low wages and entry into the World Trade
Organization made it a highly efficient workshop for everything
from shoes to electronics.
But Silicon Valley companies as small as startups and as
large as Google are increasingly looking to local contract
manufacturers for help with design and early production of new
electronics products, experts say. This reflects a nascent trend
of "reshoring" manufacturing operations to the United States.
Flextronics and rival contract manufacturers like Foxconn
and Jabil Circuit Inc already offer customers
"value-added" help designing their products, advice on what
components to use and whom to buy them from, and other
value-added services.
Singapore-based Flextronics said it spent $12 million on the
Milpitas upgrade, with plans to spend another $20 million in
coming months. The idea is to meet growing demand from companies
in Silicon Valley that want to get products to market faster,
site manager Zahid Hussain told Reuters this week.
"Technology is changing. Time to market is critical right
now," Hussain said. "We're providing turnaround time. We're
providing end-to-end solutions."
Flextronics' campus includes labs with metal detectors,
guards and strict security procedures to protect the
confidentiality of clients whose engineers are designing new
products and producing prototypes.
Inside are cutting-edge machines that "pick and place"
components on circuitboards, as well as 3D printers and X-ray
and testing gear that Flextronics can use to turn a proof of
concept into a prototype product in 72 hours or less, Hussain
said.
Last year, Google looked to a local contract manufacturer
that its engineers could visit conveniently instead of an Asian
manufacturer when it wanted to design and produce its Nexus Q
home entertainment device fast.
The Flextronics facility and others like it can be
particularly attractive to small Silicon Valley companies facing
tight deadlines to produce their first products, said Thomas
Dinges, an analyst at IHS.
"You've got all these companies coming out with new stuff
that's totally different, and they realize they need a couple
hundred or a thousand units, and if they don't hit that, their
company is dead," Dinges said. "I'm going to use someone who is
local who I know has done this before."