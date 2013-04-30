* 4th-quarter revenue falls 17 pct to $5.3 bln
* Expects 1st-quarter adjusted EPS $0.12-$0.16 vs est $0.16
* Revenue of $5.3 bln-$5.6 bln vs est $5.45 bln
* Shares fall 2 percent in after-hours trading
April 30 Contract electronics maker Flextronics
International Ltd reported a quarterly loss after the
departure of key customer BlackBerry , and it
warned earnings in the current quarter may fall below analysts'
estimates.
Flextronics shares fell 2 percent in extended trading.
The company, which reported a charge of about $125 million
in its fourth quarter related to factory closures and job cuts,
said it expects an additional $25 million to $30 million in
charges in the current quarter.
The Singapore-based company said in January it expected
almost no revenue from BlackBerry, formerly a key customer, and
it warned that the quarter's results would be below analysts
expectations.
Flextronics, which recently completed its acquisition of
Motorola Mobility's factories in China, forecast adjusted
earnings from continuing operations of 12 cents to 16 cents per
share on revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion for the current
quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 16 cents per
share on revenue of $5.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft
Corp and smartphones for Google Inc, as well
as networking and other electronics gear.
BlackBerry contributed more than 10 percent of Flextronics'
net sales of $29.4 billion for the year ended March 2012.
The quarterly net loss was $27 million, or 4 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $143.3 million, or 20 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.
Revenue fell 17 percent to about $5.3 billion.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 13
cents per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
Shares of the company, which competes with Sanmina-SCI Corp
and Jabil Circuit Inc, closed at $7.15 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday.