SYDNEY May 23 Australian travel agent Flight Travel Group Ltd warned on Monday that annual pre-tax profit may fall up to 5 percent in fiscal 2016 because of geopolitical concerns, an air fare price war and spending on "key improvement strategies".

The new forecast compares with a pre-tax profit increase of up to 8 percent for the year.

Flight Centre shares fell 7 percent in Sydney afternoon trading. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)