MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
SYDNEY May 23 Australian travel agent Flight Travel Group Ltd warned on Monday that annual pre-tax profit may fall up to 5 percent in fiscal 2016 because of geopolitical concerns, an air fare price war and spending on "key improvement strategies".
The new forecast compares with a pre-tax profit increase of up to 8 percent for the year.
Flight Centre shares fell 7 percent in Sydney afternoon trading. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.