By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, May 23 Australia's top listed travel
agent Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd blamed a global
airfare war and upcoming polls in the United States, Britain and
at home as it issued a profit warning, sending its shares
tumbling.
After telling investors two weeks earlier it expected
pre-tax profit to rise up to 8 percent in the year to end-June,
the company said on Monday that pre-tax profit would now likely
fall up to 5 percent from the previous year's A$366.3 million
($264.5 million).
It said that Britain's vote next month on whether to stay in
the European Union, along with upcoming general elections in
Australia and the United States had dampened business and
consumer confidence, crimping demand for travel.
It also said it had been hit as low-cost carriers drive down
fares and as fear of the Zika virus cut travel to South America.
While people are travelling in unprecedented numbers, the
companies which rely on their business have become more
vulnerable than ever to geopolitical pressures.
Australia's two biggest airlines, Qantas Airways Ltd
and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, have issued
similar warnings in recent months, saying election campaigns
mean businesses delay non-essential travel until they know the
outcome.
"With any election, for whatever silly reason, it seems to
dampen consumer confidence," said Flight Centre managing
director and 15-percent shareholder Graham Turner on a call with
analysts and media.
"It's common knowledge that things just don't fly. If you
look at the U.K. with (the) Brexit, certainly the corporates
have come off."
Flight Centre made most of its earnings in Australia in
2015, followed by Britain and then the United Sates, according
to its annual report.
The company's shares fell 9 percent to A$33.55 on Monday,
their biggest one-day drop in 11 months and their lowest close
since August.
"Graham's always mentioned elections as a point of hitting
on consumer sentiment and affecting his sales," said Shaw
Stockbroking analyst Darrin Vincent.
He added that Flight Centre had been spending on upgrades to
technology systems, putting the company under pressure to grow
revenue and maintain margins.
