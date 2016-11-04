SYDNEY Nov 4 Australia's biggest listed travel
agent Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd warned first-half
underlying profit could fall nearly a third, sending its shares
lower and underscoring the effects of a host of geopolitical
events on tourism.
The downgrade builds on gloomy trading updates from the
country's two top airlines, Qantas Airways Ltd and
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, which said this week
they are experiencing intense competition for international
fares due to soft demand.
In a sharemarket filing on Friday, Flight Centre said it
expected underlying pre-tax profit between A$105 million ($81
million) and $120 million for the six months to end-December,
down from A$145.9 million the prior year. In August, the company
said it hoped to grow underlying profit in fiscal 2017.
Its shares fell as much as 13 percent, their biggest one-day
drop since June 2015, and hitting a 14-month intraday low.
"Internal and external factors that are currently impacting
top and bottom-line results mean that we will not be tracking at
those levels by the end of the first half," managing director
Graham Turner said in the statement.
As he did in August, Turner again blamed subdued tourism
demand in Britain following its surprise vote to leave the
European Union, and in the United States ahead of the
presidential election.
Flight Centre added that it expected trading conditions to
improve in the second half, and to be able to report underlying
pre-tax profit of between A$320 million and A$355 million for
the full year, compared with A$352.4 million for the previous
year.
($1 = 1.3019 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)