SYDNEY, June 8 Australian takeover target
Flinders Mines said on Friday a Russian court had
dismissed an appeal by Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
against a decision blocking the Russian company's A$554 million
($550 million) bid.
Flinders said in a statement the next court hearing would be
on July 2, after the June 30 deadline agreed by the two firms to
get a deal done.
Flinders said it suggested unspecified alternative proposals
to MMK and would update the market on the outcome.
Shares in Flinders were down 7 percent at A$0.13 in early
trade, well below the A$0.30 a share MMK was offering.
Russian courts have refused to overturn an injunction
blocking the deal before it hears a lawsuit brought by minority
shareholder Elena Egorova.
Egorova opposes the deal because she believes purchasing
Flinders will create financial and operational risks for the
Russian firm.
