SYDNEY, March 6 Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board has approved the proposed A$554 million
($591 million) acquisition of iron ore explorer Flinders Mines
by Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
, Flinders said on Tuesday.
MMK, Russia's third-largest steelmaker, is joining rivals in
the race to secure promising sources of iron ore to lock in
supply and keep costs down, allowing them to make a profit even
during economic downturns.
Flinders, which like other exploration companies is facing
tougher credit conditions, has said a takeover by MMK would
eliminate "significant risk" that its mine in the Pilbara iron
belt of Western Australia would not be developed.
"Flinders' Board of Directors continues to unanimously
recommend that all Flinders shareholders vote in favour of the
Scheme in the absence of a superior proposal," the Australian
company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9373 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)