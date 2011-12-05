* Russia's MMK bidding $566 mln for Flinders
* MMK's near 5 pct stake in Fortescue Metals had been frozen
* Flinders shares up 3.7 pct
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Australian iron ore
developer Flinders Mines Ltd, the subject of a $566
million takeover offer from Russia's MMK, said on
Monday a court order that had frozen some of its suitor's assets
in Australia has been lifted.
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), controlled by Russian
billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, had had some A$858 million ($876
million) of its assets frozen, including a 4.99 percent stake in
Fortescue Metals Group, under a court order.
The order had been sought by a trading group ENRC Marketing
which had said it was in dispute with MMK over iron ore
shipments, according to Australian press reports and Interfax.
Flinders said in a statement that it continues to recommend
MMK's A$554 million takeover offer, in the absence of a higher
proposal.
Flinders, which like other exploration companies is facing a
future of tough credit conditions, said a takeover by MMK would
eliminate "significant risk" that its mine in the Pilbara iron
belt of Western Australia would not be developed.
Shares in Flinders last traded up 3.7 percent at A$0.28
compared with MMK's A$0.30 a share offer.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)