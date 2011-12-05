* Russia's MMK bidding $566 mln for Flinders

* MMK's near 5 pct stake in Fortescue Metals had been frozen

* Flinders shares up 3.7 pct (Adds details)

MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Australian iron ore developer Flinders Mines Ltd, the subject of a $566 million takeover offer from Russia's MMK, said on Monday a court order that had frozen some of its suitor's assets in Australia has been lifted.

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, had had some A$858 million ($876 million) of its assets frozen, including a 4.99 percent stake in Fortescue Metals Group, under a court order.

The order had been sought by a trading group ENRC Marketing which had said it was in dispute with MMK over iron ore shipments, according to Australian press reports and Interfax.

Flinders said in a statement that it continues to recommend MMK's A$554 million takeover offer, in the absence of a higher proposal.

Flinders, which like other exploration companies is facing a future of tough credit conditions, said a takeover by MMK would eliminate "significant risk" that its mine in the Pilbara iron belt of Western Australia would not be developed.

Shares in Flinders last traded up 3.7 percent at A$0.28 compared with MMK's A$0.30 a share offer. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)