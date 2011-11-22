* Flinders market cap is $309.6 million
* Both companies decline comment
* MMK plans to expand iron ore operations in Russia
MOSCOW, Nov 22 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel
Works (MMK), Russia's third-largest steel producer,
said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it could acquire
Australian iron miner Flinders Mines.
The market capitalisation of Flinders is $309.6 million,
according to Reuters data.
The filing said the company's board of directors discussed
the matter at a meeting on Nov. 18, but did not provide any
further details and the company declined further comment.
MMK is seeking to increase its iron ore mining operations in
order to secure supplies and hedge against rising prices.
It has plans to develop the Prioskolsky iron ore deposit in
central Russia, with a projected annual output of 25 million
tonnes, enough to meet the company's requirements for more than
60 years.
Currently, it sources about 30 percent of its iron ore
demand at its own mines, according to analysts.
Flinders is one of several miners active in the Pilbara
region of Western Australia. Its key project has a 20-year mine
life and is expected to produce up to 15 million tonnes of iron
ore per year.
It could begin some operations in late 2012, according to
its website.
Flinders declined to comment on MMK's possible bid, but said
it is carrying out a strategic review, as part of which it is in
talks with various parties, but this process had not yet ended.
In the filing, MMK also said it could obtain a loan from
Bank of Moscow for up to $100 million.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Holmes)