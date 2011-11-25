* Russian steelmaker bags Flinders Mines
* A$0.30/share offer at 82 pct premium to last price
* Flinders says buyout will eliminate development risk
* Flinders stock gallops to record high
* Analysts fret over MMK debt, own iron ore resources
(Adds financing details, updates shares)
By James Regan and Megan Davies
SYDNEY/MOSCOW, Nov 25 Russia's MMK
is to buy Australian group Flinders Mines for
an agreed A$554 million ($538 million) in a deal highlighting
concerns over the steelmaker's debt burden and prospects for its
existing iron ore production.
Steelmakers have been buying upstream assets to lock in
supply and keep costs down, allowing them to remain profitable
during downturns. ArcelorMittal, the world's largest
steelmaker, is also one of the top five producers of iron ore
and coking coal.
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) has been seeking to
boost its mining operations and increase the proportion of iron
ore demand it can supply itself. Currently, it is 30 percent
self-sufficient in iron ore, according to analysts.
Its 30 cents per share cash offer was an 82 percent premium
to Flinders' last traded price on Tuesday, before MMK's interest
was disclosed, and sent the Australian exploration company's
stock galloping 70 percent to a record high of A$0.29 on Friday.
Analysts, however, said the deal raised questions about the
success of MMK's existing iron ore project, Prioskol. Its shares
were down 2.5 percent at 12.35 roubles by 1310 GMT.
The acquisition will probably not contribute to earnings
until 2015 at the earliest, said Barry Ehrlich, senior analyst
at Alfa Bank in Moscow.
"From an (MMK) investor's point of view, this is a bad deal
and the stock will most likely underperform over the next six
months," he said.
Flinders is targeting production from its Pilbara iron ore
project by 2015, it said.
Ehrlich said he would have preferred to see MMK develop its
own Prioskol project in Russia, which would not have involved a
major cash outflow, adding the Flinders deal suggested Prioskol
was not going forward.
Analysts also pointed to debt at MMK, which had long term
borrowings of $2.6 billion at the end of June and total
non-current liabilities of $4.2 billion. MMK said earlier in the
week in a statement expressing interest in Flinders that it
could obtain a loan from Bank of Moscow for up to $100 million.
"The company is stretched on the balance sheet, it is
overleveraged and the last three quarters have been weak," VTB
Capital analyst Igor Lebedinets said.
MMK's deal came the day after Japanese group Mitsubishi Corp
offered to buy Murchison Metals' stakes in
another iron ore project and infrastructure in Australia for
$315 million.
HEDGING THEIR BETS
Snapping up Flinders will, however, help cushion MMK against
iron ore price rises.
"Ownership of an iron ore business in Australia represents a
natural hedge against growing prices for iron ore, the main cost
component for MMK," UniCredit analyst Marat Gabitov said in a
research note, noting there were no obvious synergies between
the Pilbara iron ore project and MMK's main production site in
Magnitogorsk, given the geographical remoteness.
Gabitov said the increase in the price of iron ore had
halved MMK's EBITDA margin to 15.6 percent in the second quarter
from 31.2 percent in 2006, while steel prices rose a third over
the period.
MMK's decision to look outside Russia was in contrast to
some local rivals.
Severstal, which has overtaken Novolipetsk Steel
to become Russia's largest steelmaker by market
capitalisation, views foreign deals as potentially
earnings-dilutive.
Flinders, which like other exploration companies is facing a
future of tough credit conditions, said a takeover by MMK would
eliminate "significant risk" that its mine in the Pilbara iron
belt of west Australia would not be developed.
Flinders is one of several miners seeking to dig new mines
in the Pilbara, where industry titans BHP Billiton
BLT.L>, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto
control much of the ground and infrastructure, such as
rail haulage lines and port berths.
Its main project has a 20-year mine life and could produce
up to 15 million tonnes of iron ore annually -- small by
Australian measures -- starting as early as end-2012.
By comparison, Rio Tinto mined more than 200 million tonnes
of ore, BHP Billiton 155 million tonnes and Fortescue around 40
million tonnes last year.
While Australian iron ore is traditionally less rich than
material from Brazil, it is much closer to Asia's economic
powerhouses. Flinders' deposit is near Rio Tinto's Tom Price
iron ore mine in the Hamersley Ranges.
($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in London;
Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)