SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Flinders Mines Ltd on Friday recommended an A$554 million ($538 million) takeover offer from Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Russia's third-largest steel producer.

The offer at 30 cents a share is an 82 percent premium to Flinders last traded price on Tuesday.

Flinders said in a statement the offer eliminates all development risk for its Pilbara iron ore project.

Flinders is one of several miners active in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Its key project has a 20-year mine life and is expected to produce up to 15 million tonnes of iron ore per year. t could begin some operations in late 2012, according to its website.

MMK is seeking to increase its iron ore mining operations in order to secure supplies and hedge against rising prices. ($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)