FRANKFURT, April 8 Private equity firm CVC is in advanced talks to sell its printing-ink maker Flint Group to Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs, two people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

A deal valuing the group at more than its 2013 sales of 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) could be struck as early as this week, the sources said.

CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while no one at Koch, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, was immediately available for comment.

In 2010 CVC tried unsuccessfully to list Flint, having built up the company with follow-on acquisitions after merging ink businesses bought from BASF and Akzo Nobel in 2004. ($1=0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)