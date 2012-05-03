May 3 Canadian oilfield services provider Flint
Energy Services, which is being acquired by U.S.
engineering company URS Corp, reported a quarterly
profit on continued drilling boom in North America.
Flint Energy's first-quarter net profit was C$15.5 million
($15.7 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, compared to a
loss of C$4.5 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, last
year.
Adjusted profit was C$16.6 million, or 34 Canadian cents per
share.
Revenue rose 75 percent to C$572.4 million.
Strong well drilling activity in both Canada and the United
States led to higher levels of upstream and midstream work for
its oilfield and production services segments, Flint said in a
statement.
The company said oil sands capital spending in 2012 is
expected to increase over 2011 levels with many new projects
sanctioned.
URS said on Feb. 20 it will buy Flint for C$1.25 billion in
cash, to expand its presence in the oil and gas sector.