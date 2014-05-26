MUMBAI May 26 Flipkart, India's largest
e-tailer, raised $210 million in a fresh round of funding from a
group of four investors led by internet-focussed investment
group DST Global, it said in a statement on Monday.
Last week, Flipkart, which is popular for selling books and
electronics online, acquired the country's biggest fashion
portal Myntra for around $300 million.
Indian e-commerce companies are expanding and raising capital
after Amazon, which entered India last June, has drawn
up the battle lines by slashing prices and launching next-day
delivery.
Set up by two ex-Amazon employees in 2007, Flipkart has
raised between $540-$560 million, according to industry
estimates which valued the company at about $1.6 billion at the
end of 2013.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sunil Nair)