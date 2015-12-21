MUMBAI Dec 21 Venture capital firm Accel
Partners has sold a small stake in Indian e-commerce firm
Flipkart to sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) for $100 million, the Economic Times reported on Monday,
citing two people aware of the transaction.
The deal values Flipkart, India's biggest online
marketplace, at $15 billion, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1S3t4lZ)
Accel, the first venture investor in Flipkart, remains the
second-largest shareholder after New York-based hedge fund Tiger
Global Management following the deal, the Economic Times
reported.
Flipkart, Accel and Qatar Investment Authority did not
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
"From time to time, Accel Partners, globally, has sold a
small fraction of our holdings in some of our portfolio
companies, as secondary transactions," Subrata Mitra, partner at
Accel Partners in India told the newspaper in an emailed reply.
"All we can confirm to you right now is that no such
transaction is in process."
(Writing by by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)