BENGALURU Feb 10 Mukesh Bansal, the head of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart's commerce platform, said he would leave the company to start a new venture by the end of the year.

Bansal founded Myntra, India's biggest online fashion retailer, which was acquired by Bengaluru-based Flipkart in 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)