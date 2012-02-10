Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* Q4 EPS cont ops $0.49 vs est $0.45
* Q4 rev falls 7 pct
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.60-$1.70 vs est $1.66
* Sees FY12 rev $1.55-$1.65 bln vs est $1.67 bln
Feb 10 Surveillance products maker FLIR Systems Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower costs, but forecast full-year revenue below estimates.
The Portland, Oregon-based company, which makes thermal-imaging products and infrared cameras, expects to earn $1.60 to $1.70 a share on revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, while analysts were expecting it to earn $1.66 a share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $76.8 million, or 49 cents a share -- FLIR's highest in at least five years -- from $70.1 million, or 43 cents a share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $405.2 million, below analysts' estimates of $436.1 million.
Operating expenses fell 13 percent to $115.1 million.
"During the quarter, we expanded margins gross and operating, and net income -- to their highest levels in over a year and cash flow from operations reached its highest quarterly total ever," Chief Executive Earl Lewis said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at $25.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
