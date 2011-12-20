India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Dec 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it set a rate of interest of 8.76 percent per annum on its 2020 floating rate bonds for the six months to June 20, 2012. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: