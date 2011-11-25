* Flooded factories need repairs to ramp up production after
flood
* About 1 million homes damaged by flooding
* Strong demand seen for building materials
* Analysts like Homepro, Siam Cement, Dynasty Ceramic
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Nov 25 As water recedes in
Thailand's central provinces after weeks of flooding,
construction, engineering and building materials firms are
looking forward to a boom in demand for repair and restoration
work in both the industrial and residential sectors.
Further out, there will be huge flood management projects
from the government and smaller-scale work from companies and
industrial estate operators wanting to beef up their own
defences against natural disasters.
"Demand will be very strong because damaged factories need
to recover and resume operations after the flood," said
Phonphatra Techakanokrak, assistant vice-president for the
engineering division of Berli Jucker Pcl.
Berli Jucker, a consumer products conglomerate with liquor
tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi as chairman, is going to focus
more on being a consultant to flooded factories and supply
equipment such as power transmission systems and special doors.
"Revenue from the engineering business should grow twice as
fast as in normal periods," Phonphatra said, noting that the
seven flood-hit industrial estates in the central provinces
accounted for 17.2 percent of Thailand's industrial output.
The Federation of Thai Industries says the cost of damage to
flooded factories, both inside and outside the estates, could be
at least 500 billion baht ($16 billion), but many facilities are
still flooded and the cost could go far higher.
The bigger companies on the affected estates probably have
insurance for business interruption, but small and medium-sized
firms (SMEs), which probably don't, could face losses of about
89-143 billion baht ($2.8-4.6 billion), Kasikorn Research Center
said in a report.
SMEs are estimated to need about 65-104 billion baht
($2.1-$3.3 billion) for reconstruction and rebuilding their
businesses, Kasikorn said.
As for the residential sector, the state-run Government
Housing Bank (GHB) says about 1 million homes in the seven
central provinces including Bangkok have been damaged by floods.
"Single detached houses that were flooded to knee level
should require spending of over 100,000 baht ($3,200) per unit
for repairs, while town houses should need more than 10,000
baht," said Samma Kitsin, director of GHB's real estate
information centre.
Demand for furniture and building materials such as cement
and tile products will be strong. Prolonged exposure to
floodwater can damage tile floors and make wooden doors swell
until they are unusable.
All this should boost the outlook of Home Product Center Pcl
, rival Siam Global House Pcl and tile
maker Dynasty Ceramic Pcl, analysts said.
Analysts said the likely winners from flood management
projects will be the country's top cement producer, Siam Cement
Pcl, second-ranked Siam City Cement Pcl and
top contractor Italian-Thai Development Pcl.
"For construction materials, we like Siam Cement and Dynasty
Ceramic," said KGI Securities analyst Rakpong Chaisuparakul.
Siam Cement should benefit from increased cement demand in
the first half of 2012, while Dynasty should see higher
residential demand for low-end tile products, the broker said.
Shares in Siam Cement have risen 10 percent in the past
month, outperforming a rise of nearly 4 percent in the main
index. Home Pro rose 13 percent in the same period.
"Homepro is, in our view, the only retail name benefiting
from post-flood activity," said Suchart Techaposai, head of
Research at Citigroup in Thailand.
Corporate credit demand is expected to be strong
in the first quarter as companies and industrial estates draw
down more funds than usual to restore operations and ramp up
capacity, KGI said, adding it liked banks with strong corporate
business such as Kasikornbank and leader Bangkok Bank
Pcl.
Once the government draws up plans for large infrastructure
projects to prevent floods in the future, contractors such as
Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl, a major listed construction
company, should feel the benefit.
"We should see a clearer picture about the government budget
on post-flood large projects in the next financial year,
starting from October 2012," said Vajraput Vajrabhaya, the
general manager of Nawarat Patanakarn.
($1 = 30.18 Baht)
(Additonal reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Alan
Raybould)