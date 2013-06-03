* Worst floods in a decade hit Czech Republic
By Jason Hovet and Jana Mlcochova
PRAGUE, June 3 Volunteers piled up sandbags to
keep a swollen river from overwhelming the Czech capital's
historic centre on Monday after floods across central Europe
forced factories to closed, drove thousands from their homes and
killed at least eight people.
Six people died in the Czech Republic from the worst
flooding in a decade and a state of emergency was declared,
while in Austria two people died and another two were missing.
The flooding, which also affected parts of Germany,
Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, sent shares in reinsurers Munich
Re and Hannover Re down by about 2.5
percent, with markets anticipating big claims from property
owners once the waters recede.
The flooding arose from several days of torrential rainfall.
In some places two months worth of rain fell in just a few days.
Carmaker Volkswagen temporarily shut its plant
in Zwickau, in the eastern German state of Saxony, because the
flooding stopped workers reaching the factory.
In the centre of the west German town of Passau, people took
off their shoes and rolled up their trousers to walk through the
ankle-deep water.
The last time central Europe saw similar floods was in 2002,
when 17 people were killed in the Czech Republic, and damage
estimated at 20 billion euros ($26 billion) was inflicted.
Officials in Prague, the Czech capital listed by the U.N.
cultural agency as a World Heritage Site, said they did not
anticipate the waters of the Vltava river would reach 2002
levels.
But they were taking no chances. They shut the metro system
and, in streets near the river, soldiers put up metal fences -
the sort of flood defences ordered after the disaster 11 years
ago. Elsewhere, volunteers built walls of sandbags.
Tigers at Prague zoo were tranquilised and moved out of an
enclosure at risk from flooding.
Czech officials said the flood defences in Prague should
hold, but that the river level was likely to rise again on
Tuesday morning. "The story is not yet over here," said Czech
Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa.
CAFES SUBMERGED
The Charles Bridge, a favourite spot for tourists that dates
to the 14th century, was closed. Tree trunks floated by in the
muddy brown water. A riverside path that is below street level,
is usually populated with cyclists and people sitting at cafes,
was under water on Monday.
"We left England yesterday and it was sunny and warm. We
didn't expect this, we don't even have our raincoats," said
British tourist Alison Tadman, who came to Prague with her
husband, Adrian, to celebrate her 47th birthday.
She and her husband were sheltering in a McDonald's
restaurant. "We're pretty disappointed," she said.
Some of the worst flooding was around the Danube river,
which starts in Germany and winds its way through countries
including Austria, Slovakia and Hungary on its way to the Black
Sea. The river was swollen by heavy rain at the weekend.
In Germany, the interior minister flew to flood-hit regions
on Monday and Chancellor Angela Merkel was preparing to go on
Tuesday, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
How her government responds to the emergency could have some
bearing on the outcome of a nationwide election in September.
Shipping was stopped on parts of the Danube and Rhine rivers
in Germany, and along the entire Austrian stretch of the Danube,
because of the high waters. The rivers are important arteries
for moving grains, coals and other commodities.
Thousands of people living in low-lying areas in Austria and
the Czech Republic had to be evacuated from their homes. In the
Austrian town of Schaerding, a duck swam across a road
intersection, past the gates of a flooded cemetery.
The flooding killed five people in the Czech Republic over
the weekend and on Monday the death toll went up to six - a
worker electrocuted while trying to switch off a flooded
electricity transformer 50 km (30 miles) east of Prague, the
Czech news agency CTK reported.
In the Austrian city of Salzburg, 160 passengers were put up
overnight in army barracks after the floods stranded their
train. Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger told
reporters the situation in some areas was "very fraught."
The risk on Monday was that the flood danger could follow
the course of the Danube river downstream to other European
countries along its route.
Workers erected flood barriers along the banks of the Danube
where it passes through the Slovak capital, Bratislava, and
police shut several roads.
"We are getting bad news from Germany and Austria. We have
to do all we can to protect ... the capital," Slovak Prime
Minister Robert Fico said.
In Hungary, whose capital Budapest also sits on the banks of
the Danube, state media quoted Gyorgy Bakondi, head of the
National Disaster Authority, as saying that 400 people were
working on flood defences.
He said water levels in the river could reach or even exceed
the height seen in the record flooding in 2002.
Some climate scientists cited a possible link between
extreme weather such as flooding and climate change. The warmer
the air, the more moisture it holds. A study last year by a
United Nations panel of scientists said heavy rainfalls will
become more common in this century.