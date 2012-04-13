FLORENCE, Italy, April 13 A small piece of green
marble fell from the bell tower of early Renaissance master
Giotto in Florence on Friday, raising concerns about one of the
city's most famous monuments.
The slender 85 metre (280 foot) tower was cordoned off by
the fire brigade after the fragment about the size of a
cigarette packet fell off, and plans are already being made for
restoration, city officials said.
Italy's vast cultural heritage has come under growing
scrutiny after a series of collapses at the site of Pompeii,
which was frozen in time by a volcanic eruption 2,000 years ago.
Giotto di Bondone, one of the most famous artists and
architects of the Italian Renaissance, began work on the
multi-coloured tower next to Florence Cathedral in 1334.
He died three years later and the bell tower was completed
in 1359, creating a harmonious complex in the heart of the city
with the cathedral and the Baptistry of Saint John.
