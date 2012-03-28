Florence Welch, lead singer of British band Florence + The Machine, poses for a portrait at MTV in New York December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

LOS ANGELES When Florence Welch takes the Coachella music festival stage in April, it'll be a noticeably larger scale and more glamorous Florence and the Machine than the up and coming British band that fans saw there two years ago.

With two hit albums and a Grammy award under their belt, the band will be one of the main acts performing at Coachella, in the California desert, as they make an eagerly-awaited return to tour the United States.

"When I first started, it was very much two shots of vodka, throw on something from the charity shop, jump on stage and throw yourself into the audience," said the 25 year-old singer, recalling her early days playing small stages in London.

"There was that sense of huge abandon and you're always a support band and every show might be your last show, so put on all the glitter you can and drink the whole bottle of vodka," Welch told Reuters.

These days, Welch plays sold out shows in large arenas across the world, often wearing couture from the likes of Chanel, Dior and Givenchy.

"I'm thinking more about the stagecraft, about me myself as a performer, keeping myself in better shape and actually singing the songs and wanting to evolve as a singer," Welch explained.

"Lungs," the critically acclaimed 2009 debut album from Florence and The Machine, was created in "hot house conditions" as a response to the growing hype around the band. But Welch said she wasn't fully prepared for her debut record.

"I was quite undeveloped as an artist, I wasn't quite sure what sound I wanted and the band was in flux. I put a lot of pressure on myself to create something, and I wasn't quite sure what I was doing. It was all an experiment," said the "Dog Days Are Over" singer.

The experiment paid off as the band were embraced British audiences, giving them confidence to bring their sound to the United States.

Over late 2009 and early 2010, Florence and the Machine performed in U.S. venues including Coachella to often sold-out crowds. Their success was noticed by MTV, who gave the band a performance slot at the Video Music Awards in September 2010 that sent their record sales soaring.

"(MTV) gave us huge foot up which I'm really grateful for. They were taking a risk because we were relatively unknown in the States," said Welch.

"Lungs" earned the band a Grammy award for best newcomers in 2011 and a place for Welch alongside Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Martina McBride and Yolanda Adams in a Grammy night tribute to Aretha Franklin.

BELTING OUT LUNGS TO CEREMONIALS

Florence and the Machine have quickly developed their trademark sound of folk-infused rock and soul, cemented by Welch's powerful voice belted over epic drum beats on tracks such as "Kiss with a Fist," "Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)" and the anthemic uptempo track, "Dog Days Are Over."

"When I first wrote a song like 'Dog Days Are Over' after having written songs like 'Kiss With A Fist' and 'My Boy Builds Coffins,' the record label was quite perturbed by it," said the singer with a laugh.

Welch's musical other half, "The Machine," formed by Robert Ackroyd on guitar, Chris Hayden on drums, Isabella Summers on keyboard, Mark Saunders on bass and Tom Monger on the harp, have become her trusted collaborators.

For her second album,"Ceremonials," Welch received offers to work with producers and song writers in Los Angeles, but she decided to stay in London.

"I wanted to develop that sound that I had hit upon on 'Lungs' and go further with it, so to write with the same people seemed like the best idea. We have a good working relationship so in that sense, the writing came quite quickly."

"Ceremonials" topped the UK album chart and came in at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 late last year.

"It was a new sound and a different sound after the success of 'Lungs'. I did have a lot of free range to do what I wanted, and I was lucky because there weren't many constraints set on me, I could take the sound and really try and fulfill it," said Welch.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)