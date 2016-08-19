Aug 18 A federal judge on Thursday permanently
blocked parts of a Florida law that aimed to cut off state
funding for preventive health services at clinics that also
provide abortions.
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle had issued a preliminary
order in June after state Planned Parenthood affiliates
challenged provisions as unconstitutional. The June order had
come just before the restrictions were to take
effect.
"The preliminary injunction is made permanent with this
order," Hinkle wrote in a three-page decision.
The judge had found the clinics were unacceptably targeted
by state efforts to eliminate funding for other healthcare
services they also provided, such as birth control and screening
for cancer and sexually transmitted diseases.
The Planned Parenthood lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of Florida, focused on the funding
cuts. It said they jeopardized about $500,000 annually.
Planned Parenthood also challenged state inspections seeking
to review 50 percent of patient medical records at abortion
clinics.
Lillian Tamayo, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of
South, East and North Florida, said the organization was
grateful the court had halted part of the law signed by
Republican Governor Rick Scott.
"If this law had gone into effect, it would have made a bad
situation even worse," she said in a statement.
Planned Parenthood did not challenge a related provision
requiring doctors performing abortions to have admitting
privileges at nearby hospitals, a type of formal affiliation
that can be difficult to obtain.
A spokeswoman for Scott said of the ruling, "We are
reviewing it."
Florida was among many states adopting new abortion laws as
conservatives seek to chip away at the U.S. Supreme Court's
landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington)