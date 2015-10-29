WASHINGTON Oct 29 Passengers were forced to evacuate a Dynamic International Airways Boeing 767 headed for Venezuela on Thursday after the plane apparently caught fire on the runway at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. aviation officials said.

Passengers were evacuated via slides onto the runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport about 12:45 p.m. (1645 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The agency said the plane had experienced a fuel leak before takeoff.

CNN showed one person being led away from the scene on a stretcher. The number of people onboard and their condition was not immediately known, an airport spokesman told the WSVN television station in Florida.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based carrier said on its website that it has operated wide-body aircraft since 2009.

