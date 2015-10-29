(Updates with aviation analyst, details on airline, adds
reference to Las Vegas incident in September)
By Zachary Fagenson
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Oct 29 An engine on a
passenger jet bound for Caracas, Venezuela, burst into flames
while taxiing for takeoff at a Florida airport on Thursday,
forcing frightened passengers to exit the plane using inflatable
emergency slides.
Fifteen people were injured, one seriously, as 101
passengers and crew evacuated the Dynamic International Airways'
Boeing 767-200ER within minutes of the pilots realizing there
was a problem.
Television images showed the plane surrounded by white foam
and firefighters' trucks in Fort Lauderdale, its left engine
badly charred.
The 29-year-old aircraft was leaking fuel before departure,
the Federal Aviation Administration said, and its crew was
warned about the leak by a jet taxiing behind it.
In video shot by a passenger on another plane, towering
clouds of thick gray smoke could be seen billowing from the
Dynamic flight before the blaze was extinguished. (Video: reut.rs/1P8bvzk)
Most of the injuries were bumps and bruises, Michael
Jachles, a spokesman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, told
reporters. One child was among those being treated at Broward
Health Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Luis Campana, a 71-year-old rancher, was traveling to
Venezuela's Guarico state with his wife and sister.
"It was a real scare," Campana told Reuters at Fort
Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He said he had been
sitting near the front of the plane as the pilot put the thrust
on to taxi up the runway.
"The engine exploded. As we were getting out of the plane
down the chute, the smoke was beginning to enter and the engine
was in flames," he said.
The accident could have been catastrophic had the jet taken
off with a fuel leak, Greg Feith, a former crash investigator
for the National Transportation Safety Board, told Reuters.
"Once the aircraft is airborne, it becomes a flying
blowtorch," Feith said. "The fire intensifies and you don't know
what system or structure it's going to burn through."
Fire could damage a wing and fuselage, or cripple hydraulic
and electronic control systems, Feith said, potentially making
an emergency landing impossible. It could also ignite fuel tanks
in the wings, especially if fuel vapor were present, he said.
"ENGINE'S ON FIRE!"
Flight crew audio broadcast by CNN captured the moments
those on the Venezuela-bound jet were warned of the danger.
"Hey, yeah, Dynamic, the left engine looks like it's
leaking, I don't know, a lot of fuel. There is fluid leaking out
of the left engine," a voice can be heard saying.
A short time later another voice says, "Engine's on fire!
Engine's on fire! We're calling the fire engine right now."
Officials got a call at 12:34 p.m. EDT (1634 GMT) that
Dynamic Airways flight 405 experienced a left engine fire while
taxiing on one of the airport's two runways.
Passengers had been completely evacuated by 12:37 p.m.,
Jachles of the sheriff's office told a news conference.
The airport reopened about three hours later.
Natalia Vargas, 50, said her 75-year-old mother phoned her
from the plane and said there had been two strong explosions.
"There was a lot of smoke," said Vargas, who lives in Miami
and is originally from Venezuela. "Everyone was very nervous,
but everyone was off the plane quickly," she said.
The fire came less than two months after an engine on a
British Airways jetliner caught fire in Las Vegas as the plane
was about to take off for London, forcing all 172 passengers and
crew to escape down emergency slides.
The NTSB is sending four people to Fort Lauderdale to
investigate the latest fire, the agency said.
Feith, the former NTSB investigator, said they will try to
determine the source of the fire and why it caused so much
damage, and could recommend modifications to the 767 fleet and
general airline procedures to prevent a recurrence.
Greensboro, North Carolina-based Dynamic said it has
operated wide-body aircraft since 2009 and will investigate the
fire.
The carrier flies from Fort Lauderdale and New York's JFK
airport to Caracas and Maracaibo in Venezuela, as well as to
Georgetown in neighboring Guyana, according to its website.
Dynamic said it was arranging accommodation and transport
for all the passengers impacted, and that it expects to continue
operations as per its schedule on Friday.
The plane was powered by Pratt & Whitney JT9D engines, said
a spokeswoman from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp. Boeing Co said in a statement
it is providing technical assistance to the NTSB investigation.
Dynamic's 767-200ER was built in 1986, and only seven such
planes of that age or older remain in service out of 65 built,
according to aircraft appraisal firm Collateral Verifications.
(Additional reporting by David Adams in Miami; Susan Heavey and
Tim Ahmann in Washington; Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida;
Suzannah Gonzales and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Colleen
Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Alwyn Scott in
Seattle; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa
Shumaker)