MIAMI Oct 30 Two adult passengers remained
hospitalized as National Transportation Safety Board
investigators began examining the engine on a Venezuela-bound
767 airplane that burst into flames before takeoff on Thursday
at a South Florida airport, officials said.
Twenty-one people were taken to Broward Health Medical
Center for evaluation, one in serious condition, as 101
passengers and crew evacuated the Dynamic International Airways
Boeing 767-200ER using inflatable emergency slides, hospital
spokeswoman Amy Erez said on Friday.
Nineteen people were treated and released, she said, and
both of the patients admitted were in stable condition as of
Friday.
Timothy Lebaron, head of the NTSB's investigative team, told
reporters on Friday that it was too early to tell what caused
the fire.
The plane's flight data recorder, or black box, was being
sent to Washington, and investigators plan to examine the
company's maintenance records, he said.
Asked if the airline had any history of maintenance
problems, he said: "Not that I'm aware of."
The Federal Aviation Administration said its records showed
no prior accidents or incidents for the aircraft.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport officials
on Friday said the fire was knocked out within four minutes
before it could reach the cabin. "Operations-wise and
safety-wise, it couldn't have worked any better," Kent George,
the airport's director of aviation, told reporters.
Between 45 and 50 gallons of fuel leaked onto the taxiway,
he said, requiring repairs to the tarmac. Neither of the
airport's two runways was damaged.
Television images on Thursday showed the plane surrounded by
white foam and firefighters' trucks as thick black smoke
engulfed the left wing engine.
The 29-year-old aircraft was leaking fuel before departure,
the FAA said, and an alert pilot on a jet taxiing behind it
warned the crew about the leak.
Greensboro, North Carolina-based Dynamic flies from the
United States to Venezuela and neighboring Guyana, according to
its website.
Operations Director Don Dodson said in a statement that the
company was cooperating with authorities and would not speculate
on the cause of the accident.
