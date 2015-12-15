(Updates to show no threat, all clear)

MIAMI Dec 15 All passengers of an American Airlines jet were cleared and the plane released Tuesday evening after police determined that a suspicious item noticed during a flight from Paris did not pose a threat, a spokesman for Miami International Airport said.

The 217 passengers and 14 crew members traveling from Paris to Miami aboard the Boeing 777 had all been removed from the plane and were waiting on buses while investigators from the Miami-Dade police department checked the item.

After the item was determined not to be a threat, the passengers and crew were allowed to reboard the plane, which proceeded to the concourse for regular disembarking and to go through Customs, spokesman Greg Chin said.

He did not provide any details as to the nature of the item that prompted the concern.

The flight arrived at 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT) and the aircraft was moved to a remote part of the airport while the investigation was being conducted.

Police dogs were conducting one final sweep of the aircraft as the plane's passengers were loaded onto a bus headed for customs, Chin said. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein; editing by Bernard Orr)