May 9 A busy Florida airport descended into
chaos after Spirit Airlines Inc canceled nearly a dozen
flights due to a labor dispute with pilots, stranding hundreds
of passengers and leading to multiple skirmishes.
Cellphone video footage of the scene inside the Fort
Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport late on Monday showed
people falling onto the ground fighting while security officials
attempted to restrain them.
"We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took
place," Spirit spokesman Paul Berry said in a statement.
Broward County Sheriff's deputies were called in to assist
in calming passengers who became irate after learning their
flights had been dropped or postponed, and at least three people
were arrested, a local CBS News affiliate reported.
At least 11 Spirit flights were canceled at the airport on
Monday and 31 were delayed, according to FlightAware data.
Hundreds of flights affecting thousands of passengers have
been canceled in recent days due to the labor dispute, Berry
said.
